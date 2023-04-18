ZIMBABWE @43 BLOG: INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

1000: Thousands of people have gathered at Mt Darwin High School grounds for the 43rd Independence Celebrations. The Celebrations are running under the theme: “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/llizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”.

1004: Service Chiefs have arrived at Mt Darwin High School grounds for the 43rd Independence Celebrations.

1045: Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

1046: Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

1052: President Mnangagwa and the First Lady have arrived.

1059: The President inspects the Independence Parade and soon after lit the Flame.

1125: President Mnangagwa is now addressing the nation.

1130: “It is my distinct honour and privilege to be addressing the nation on the occasion of our country’s 43rd Independence Day Celebrations here in Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province. The venue befits the occasion, as it sits on what became one of the epicentres of the Second Chimurenga.”

1132: He says that being the first independence celebrations to be held in a rural province, this year’s event serves as a jubilant statement and symbol of honour to the many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who fought for our liberation, who were drawn from every village of Zimbabwe.

“Sombre memories of the immense suffering of our people in “Keeps” and surrounding villages under the brutal colonial administration, embolden us to stand firm, defiant and confident that never, never again shall our people live as slaves in their own motherland, Zimbabwe.

“The atmosphere here in Mount Darwin must evoke among all of us hope and a resolute determination to realise Vision 2030.”

1134: As such, the theme for this year’s celebrations:

“Zim at 43: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo: Brick upon Brick” is a clarion reminder to us all of the weighty responsibility we have to develop our motherland. None but ourselves have this onerous obligation.

“As it was during our struggle for Independence, friends and partners are welcome to assist us, but always on our terms and according to our defined priorities. Together in unity, we will guard and defend our Independence, we will work hard for the prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe. Long Live our Independence!”

1136: “We are a fearless, resolute and unrelenting people. In spite of the many hurdles that our country has been subjected to, including the 23 years of illegal sanctions, our Flame of Independence, forever burns.

“The successes realised by the Second Republic are irreversible. To date, my Administration has implemented about 7 000 high impact, life-changing projects since 2018, as a bedrock to lift our people out of poverty into prosperity.”

1137: “In the agriculture sector we are “Going for Growth”, anchored by an assortment of policies. Under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme, our people are being supported to grow traditional grains and cereals.

“More and more households are moving from subsistence farming to undertaking farming as a business. This 2022/2023 season, our country is projecting over 3.2 million metric tonnes of cereals against an annual requirement of 2.2 million metric tonnes. This momentum will be sustained and the successes consolidated. Together, as one united and hard-working people, we have attained food security and food sovereignty.”

1139: “Under my Government’s Agriculture Mechanisation Programme, our country’s farmers have increased access to mechanisation capacities. As a result of public-private partnerships, a total of 1 641 tractors and combine harvesters where distributed by December 2022, while 4 400 additional tractors are being imported towards closing the farm mechanisation gap. To ensure that our people fully enjoy improved productivity of our land and the ongoing modernisation of my Administration, 2-wheeler tractor-kits will be availed to our communal and smallholder farmers.”

1142: “The dams being constructed across all provinces are set to ensure aspects related to hydro power, fisheries, irrigation development and potable water benefit our communities. Here in Mashonaland Central Province, Semwa, Bindura, Dande and Mbada dams have been constructed. Piped water schemes have also been established at Chahwanda, Bveke, Kaitano, Kamutsenzere and Chigango.”

1143: “Infrastructure development projects embarked by the Second Republic, remain on course. We are indeed proud as a country that this sector has scored unprecedented results on the back of the use of our own internal resources and local expertise. The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway will soon be complete, with works on the BeitbridgeBulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, Mutare Christmas Pass by-pass as well as Harare-Chirundu Highway having commenced.

“In Mashonaland Central, works will be accelerated on the following road networks: Harare-BinduraShamva; Bindura-Matepatepa-Mt. Darwin; Chimhanda-Rushinga; Muzarabani-Mahuwe; St Alberts-Dotito and Harare-Guruve-Kanyemba Road as well as the Ndodahondo-Mukumbura Border post.”

1146: “The education system has undergone a revolutionary transformation under the Second Republic following the introduction of Heritage Based 5.0. Start-up companies are being established at our innovation hubs and industrial parks. The commercialisation of new innovations, products and services is being supported by my Government.

“Meanwhile, the new Technical and Vocational Education and Training Policy will enhance industrial productivity and competitiveness of graduates.”

1148: “In recognition of the centrality of digital enabled systems, we continue to promote ICTs across our national governance architecture, anchored by the National Data Centre.

“The quest to ensure universal access to information for all citizens, has seen my Administration availing resources for the installation of boosters with priority being given to un-serviced parts of the country. Schools are receiving ICT gadgets for equitable access to technology by our learners, across the country, no matter where they live. The Registrar-General’s Office is issuing e-passports and other national registration documents throughout various parts of the country.”

1152: “Political independence without economic independence is incomplete, thus empowerment programmes continue to anchor the Second Republic’s transformation agenda. We salute the many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises across the country who are employing thousands of people and ensuring inclusive economic growth.”

1154: “The Second Republic stands ready to regularly review the conditions of service of all public sector workers, including through the provision of non-monetary benefits.

“As we mark 43 years of Independence, our territorial integrity and sovereignty remains secure due to the unflinching patriotism and vigilance of the brave members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and security sector as a whole. We, therefore, commend and honour their selfless service to our nation.

“The innovative and productivity-based resourcing of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Fund is set to improve the welfare of Veterans, who made immeasurable sacrifices for the independence, freedom and peace we are celebrating today.”

1157: “Our aim of a drug-free Zimbabwe can only be attained with the involvement of the whole community, beginning at the family level. The Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security agencies remain seized with the elimination of this scourge and other violent crimes. Meanwhile, my Administration continues to deliver access to justice to the people by rolling out courts among communities.”

1159: “As the Harmonised General Elections draw nearer, I call on the nation to remain vigilant and protect our hard-won Independence. No voices, foreign or local, inclusive of rogue NGOs, should sow seeds of division and disharmony among us. Unity and peace should be preached in our families, churches and communities. Dialogue and tolerance have been the hallmark of the Second Republic.”

1200: The President has finished his address.