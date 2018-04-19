Zimbabwe @38 ‘Think big and study hard’: Govt will do its part to ensure a better future for you, our children: President

Address by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa at the 38th Independence Anniversary Children’s Party in Harare on Tuesday 17 April 2018.

The Director of Ceremonies, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr S. J. Utete-Masango;

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Prof P. Mavima;

Honourable Ministers here present;

Senior Government officials;

The Child President and Child Parliamentarians;

Our dear children;

Comrades and Friends

It is a great pleasure to welcome you all to this festive occasion that I am pleased to host for you our children on the eve of our 38th Independence anniversary. It is indeed my singular honour and privilege to share this day with you, the representatives of children from all over our beautiful country. Today we celebrate and commemorate the country’s 38th anniversary of independence and freedom, as we do so we remember the many young men and women, and boys and girls who perished during the liberation struggle for this freedom we enjoy today. As young people, the sacrifices made by our heroes and heroines must inspire you to be loyal, dedicated and to selflessly serve your country.

The future that lies ahead is promising, as Government, we have set out a vision to create a Zimbabwe for you, which is a middle income country characterised by increased investments, decent jobs, broad-based empowerment, free from poverty and corruption by 2030. We are persuaded that if parents and guardians have decent lives, it is passed on to you the children and will translate to a better standard of living and decent future for you. Thus, my Government is committed to holistically address the various matters that affect and impact on your lives and well-being.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls;

The last 38 years have witnessed unparalleled increase in the establishment of schools which has equally resulted in increased number of learners. Going forward, the provision of quality and relevant education will be a key priority area of my Government in order to lay a firm foundation for the development of an appropriately skilled human resource base for the socio-economic requirements of our country.

As Government, we will continue to ensure that optimum resources are put in place in schools in order to improve the learning outcomes. The updated competence-based curriculum has a broad range of content so that every learner can find a learning area that suits his or her best talents. Our goal as Government is to ensure that the updated curriculum supports and sustains the transition from school to the world of work.

We recognise the importance of the development and provision of requisite learning materials, as such, Government has procured textbooks for the New Curriculum for distribution to schools throughout the country, beginning with the most disadvantaged.

It is my sincere hope that as the impact of the skills acquired under the New Curriculum begins to show, schools will play their part by engaging in profitable income-generating projects which may eventually lead to a reduction in school fees and levies. Well-managed projects will significantly lead to the development and sustenance of schools.

In addition, I challenge the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to ensure that all schools have well-resourced libraries and laboratories to engage research and development as well as to train and groom the young generation with the requisite skills.

I encourage you boys and girls to develop an aggressive reading culture so that you not only excel in your studies, but also have a broader appreciation of the world around you, both locally and beyond our borders. I further challenge you to develop inquisitive, innovative and analytical minds. Train yourselves up to be problem solvers, do not be problem causers. Be at liberty to explore the opportunities and challenges in our nation and the fast changing global world needs a generation that is astute, innovative and creative. It is important for you the young people to begin to develop entrepreneurial skills and invention capabilities that will enable you to exploit the opportunities that come your way in the future. Train yourselves in a wide range of skills and competencies, for the future, from a young age. They say, “opportunity favours the prepared”. Therefore, prepare, prepare, prepare.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls;

Technology is an integral component of development. I call on you to use ICT primarily for study and research purposes. Do not allow the internet to defile, corrupt and erode your cultural values, as well as your family and national identity. You, as the young people of our great nation, must strive to maintain and protect the national genetics and character that make us Zimbabwean.

Meanwhile, Government through the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and Cyber Security has established an Innovation Fund which is aimed at promoting a culture of creativity and innovation among young Zimbabweans. It further seeks to create employment opportunities through the development of home-grown ICT applications and solutions. I urge schools to encourage more technology and innovation-related programmes, activities, competitions and fairs in order to develop technology appreciation and innovation amongst our learners from a young age.

Ladies and gentlemen;

Government, with the support of partners, has made a strategic decision to support learners at all levels through the school feeding programme as a pillar to improve learner-health and learning outcomes. The target is to have every learner enjoy one hot meal a day at school. Well-fed learners are expected to perform better in school and achieve more. Furthermore, the school feeding programme has the potential to create linkages in the agriculture sector, as agriculture production within communities can contribute the products for this programme.

I exhort communities to provide for the psychological needs of children through the provision of a safe home where love and security are not compromised. Let us thrive to ensure that children have access to basic needs such as shelter, food, clothing and medical care.

In the same vein, my Government is concerned with the prevalence of cases of child sexual abuse and child abuse in general. To this end, I exhort parents and guardians to exercise collective responsibility towards the protection and care of children. Children must be protected from domestic violence and all forms of child abuse. They should also be educated and conscientised about the nature and different forms of abuse.

Boys and girls, you must report any form of abuse to any adult you trust or to the police, regardless of the perpetrator. Government on its part will enforce the laws and measures that protect you.

Let me sternly warn would-be offenders, that perpetrators of child abuse will be punished without fear or favour of one’s status or social standing.

Ladies and gentlemen;

Psychological stability is imperative in child development and it emanates from the family unit and community at large. I therefore exhort parents and teachers to provide children with emotional support through love, words and actions of affirmation which build confidence, self-esteem, trust, respect and freedom .The values we impart to our children today will have an impact on the society in the future. Therefore as a nation, let us determine to teach our children good moral values so that we preserve the integral aspects of our culture and national identity.

Meanwhile, Government remains seized with the continued need to mitigate the impact and effects of HIV and AIDS on children and young people in our country. To this end, we will continue to provide the appropriate social safety nets and health care requirements.

On another note, I challenge you to respect and protect the environment. Plant trees where you can and protect the flora and fauna in our country. Let us use and interact with our environment in a sustainable manner, keeping our environment clean, be it at home, school or within the community in general. Refrain from littering; remember cleanliness is next to Godliness. A clean Zimbabwe begins with you and me, and all of us.

Boys and girls, discipline and hard work are important in life for one to succeed. I urge you to shun drug, alcohol and substance abuse. Let us have respect for ourselves and each other guided by the teachings and cultural ethos of ubuntu/hunhu. I encourage you all to be respectful to your elders, to have integrity and to be truthful, kind and honest in all your dealings.

Above all, be humble, love one another; do not despise or discriminate against fellow children who may be from different backgrounds than your own; or those who are physically different; or of another race or status. Let us create a tolerant society and be united as children of the same nation, with one flag and one National Anthem.

Last but not least, think big and study hard for there are many opportunities that lie ahead for those who dare to achieve. Government will do its part to ensure a better future for you, our children.

I leave you boys and girls with Proverbs 9 verse 10 which says that, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of all wisdom …”

You have a bright future, determine to diligently serve your country; love the Lord with all your heart and fear Him, and He will direct your path.

I want to thank you all once again for coming to this party as we say, “Happy 38th Birthday Zimbabwe, Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe”.

I wish you all success in your education.

I wish you all success in your lives.

God bless you all.

God bless your families.

God bless Zimbabwe.

I thank you.