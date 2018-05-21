ZiMarimba Fest eyes world record

Over 100 schools have been invited countrywide to break the current world record of 108 marimba players held by Australia’s Oxley State School

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Recently launched ZiMarimba Fest is geared to break the current Guinness world record for the largest marimba ensemble to play together on May 25 at Prince Edward School. Endorsed by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Jesuit Education Office, Zimbabwe College of Music and the Zimbabwean Tourism Authority, ZiMarimba Fest will join the rest of the nation in celebrating Africa Day through music and dance.

Over 100 schools have been invited countrywide to break the current world record of 108 marimba players held by Australia’s Oxley State School.

Organised by 17-year-old multi-talented performer and Zimbabwe Championships of Performing Arts (ZiCOPA) finalist Mpiwa Gwindi, ZiMarimba Fest will perform the popular marimba song, “Manhanga” in a booming ensemble.

Speaking in an interview, Gwindi said she wanted to use her talent to raise the country’s flag high.

“I am into African music and marimba was the first thing that I did when it came to performance. I started when I was 10 years old so now it has been seven years. I thank God for this talent and I just want to put Zimbabwe and our African culture on the world map so that we are respected for what we are,” said Gwindi.

Among the participants will be Prince Edward School, who are the national marimba champions and current holders of the trophy, Zimbabwe College of Music, Peterhouse School, Zengeza School, Highfield School, as well as schools from Masvingo, Marondera and Chishawasha.

In addition, junior schools like Eaglesvale and Destiny primary schools will be participating.

The record-breaking event will not only witness melodious sounds from the African-born marimba instruments, but an exciting mini marimba challenge for the participants with amazing prizes up for grabs in the ZiMarimba Fest mini raffle draw.

Afro-fusion songstress Ammara Brown (pictured left) will also make a guest appearance to support this officially registered Guinness world record event.