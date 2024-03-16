Zim-Zambia to finish uncompleted projects

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, and his Zambian counterpart Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation Acting Minister Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe (left) show documents after signing a memorandum of understanding during the Zimbabwe-Zambia18th session of the joint permanent commission on cooperation in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Zambia will collaborate to complete unfinished projects between the two countries and also pursue new ones for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Speaking during the 18th session of the Zimbabwe-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) in Harare yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, said there is a need for expeditious negotiations and finalisation of the 27 outstanding Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries.

Yesterday, several agreements were signed between the two nations, notably between the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), Zimtrade and the Zambia Investment Agency.

Another agreement was signed between the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce and the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Minister Shava said negotiations are ongoing to finalise the Draft Agreement on the construction of the Lion’s Den-Kafue Railway Project.

“It is my expectation that both sides will work towards the finalisation and signing of these Draft Agreements and MoUs in the not-too-distant future,” he said.

Minister Shava said fate has made Zimbabwe and Zambia Siamese twins this 2023/2024 farming season, where the El Nino induced drought is ravaging the two countries.

“These are the effects of the climate change phenomenon across most parts of the Southern African Region and Zimbabwe and Zambia have not been spared. The devastating consequences of the drought will be felt in many critical sectors of our economies such as agriculture and energy.

“Our two economies are expectant of the challenges in areas of water availability and energy supply and national food security.

“Our governments are seized with mitigatory measures to cushion our citizens from the effects of the drought,” he said.

Minister Shava said Zimbabwe and Zambia have supported each other in various international forums, advocating for common interests and promoting peace and stability in the region.

“The two countries continue to witness cultural exchanges and people-to-people interactions, further strengthening ties and fostering a sense of solidarity and shared identity.

“Educational exchanges, joint research projects, and sports competitions have all contributed immensely to the connections between the two nations, enhancing mutual understanding and co-operation,” he said.

Minister Shava said the JPCC session is a clear testimony of the importance that Zimbabwe and Zambia attach to deepening and broadening ties.

“I acknowledge the rich bilateral relations that exist between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Zambia, characterised by high-level visits between the two countries.

“These relations have continued to grow and can be traced back to the pre-colonial time, when Zimbabwe was fighting for liberation from colonial Britain.

“In the post-colonial era, the two countries have continued to enjoy strong diplomatic ties and co-operation in various sectors,” he said.

Minister Shava said he noted with satisfaction the close interaction between the two nations’ Heads of States on issues of mutual interest.

“We applaud and acknowledge the support of the Zambian people towards the removal of all sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“The bilateral history between Zimbabwe and Zambia has had a significant impact on the political, economic, and social development of both countries,” he said.

Zambia’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Mulambo Haimbe said the last JPCC was held in Lusaka, Zambia almost six years ago hence this session is long overdue.

Minister Haimbe said the Lion’s Den project in Kafue is a testament to his country’s commitment to the renewed effort at strengthening ties with Zimbabwe.

“It is no secret that this 18th session of our JPCC is occurring at a time when both countries desperately need to build resilience in our economies through economic transformation that must address the adverse effects of climate change, poverty, poverty reduction, job creation, and enhanced economic stability.

“We must put our heads together to mitigate the effects of the drought that we are currently facing in our two countries and indeed as a region. Therefore, this forum is an important step towards addressing some of these new challenges that we face.”

Minister Haimbe said it is thus paramount for both governments to implement policies that can stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and create wealth and job opportunities for our citizens.

“I wish to reaffirm the Zambian government’s commitment and determination to enhance the bilateral co-operation between our two countries with a long-term objective of improving the living standards of the peoples of both Zambia and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Among the senior officials who attended yesterday’s session were acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Rofina Chikava, Zambia International Co-operation and Relations Permanent Secretary Ms Anamela Etambuyu Gundersen, and Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Derick Livune.