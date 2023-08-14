Zim, Zambia sign customs agreement

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

ZIMBABWE and Zambia, through their revenue authorities, signed a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement in Kariba last Friday aimed at easing ways of doing business.

The two countries have since 2015 been pursuing ways of interconnecting their customs systems.

The agreement dovetails with the World Customs Organisation, a globally networked customs concept of systematic exchange of information.

It enhances the ability of customs and border agencies to discharge their responsibilities more effectively by using the data already available in import, export or transit declarations.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Commissioner-General, Ms Regina Chinamasa, said the data exchange platform was going to enable the sharing of customs information and this would stop cheating on customs duties and enhance clearance procedures.

“This provides both administrations with a platform to ensure that one’s export becomes the others import,” she said.

“The Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement we are signing marks the foundation for a robust data exchange between the two administrations.

“It is in tandem with Zimbabwe Government’s, National Development Strategy 1, which emphasise on the use of ICTs in order to facilitate trade and travel.”

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) commissioner-general Mr Dingani Banda said the system will contribute to streamlining customs procedures at the borders and improve international trade facilitation.

The two nations share four border posts at: Kariba, Chirundu, Livingstone and Kanyemba.