‘Zim-Zam must move fast on power deficits’

Francis Gakanje

THERE is an urgent need to address common challenges of energy deficit and climate change affecting Zimbabwe, Zambia and the entire Southern Africa region, a Cabinet minister has said.

Addressing the three-day Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit that ends in Victoria Falls today, Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo said Zimbabwe, along with other nations in the region, had experienced adverse effects from climate change, which is largely driven by human activities worldwide.

He said the rising aspiration for improved living standards, coupled with a continually growing population, had created a heightened demand for energy resources.

Limited domestic generation capacity and the effect of climate change have resulted in acute power shortages in Zimbabwe and Zambia, grounding industrial, commercial activities and household activities.

Due to the electricity deficits, which are weighing on the countries’ economies, companies, institutions and individuals are forced to rely on expensive alternatives due to rolling power cuts.

Zimbabwe and Zambia, which share the Kariba Dam for both commercial and recreational purposes, are already working together on building a mega power plant north of the giant reservoir.

The two countries organised the summit to attract investors into their energy sectors, as well as gather experts’ insights to other sustainable ways to ensure the security of energy supply in their jurisdictions.

Both countries have installed generation capacities that exceed their peak period electricity demands, but curtailed output due to aged equipment and low water levels due to droughts have caused crippling deficits.

“The energy demand in our country also continues to increase, in response to the rapid industrialisation of our economy.

“Ferrochrome mining activities are increasing throughout the country and refining of these ores demands a lot of electricity and other heating resources as the country moves up the mineral value chains including the critical energy transition minerals,” said Minister Moyo.

Minister Moyo highlighted that it is the responsibility of the ministries of energy to ensure that energy demands are sufficiently met and that the energy supplied is both clean and sustainable.

Speaking at the same event, Zambia’s Energy Minister Makozo Chikote said “By investing in renewable energy projects and creating a conducive regulatory environment for IPPs (Independent Power Producers), we can not only reduce our carbon footprint but also enhance our energy security and independence.”

He emphasised that the time had come to embrace innovation, sustainability, and collaboration to build a more resilient and prosperous future for both nations.

Zimbabwe has made significant strides in establishing a comprehensive policy and institutional framework aimed at ensuring the country meets its energy goals by 2030.

The country is implementing the National Renewable Energy and Biofuels policies, both established in 2019, to increase the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Cabinet also recently approved the National Energy Efficiency Policy, intended to guide energy efficiency programmes and projects throughout the country.

“We intend to upgrade our grid network to minimise the energy losses and to make it more modern and more climate-smart.

“Our losses are 18 percent and we need to bring this percentage to at least the globally acceptable 10 percent by the year 2028 and we also intend to ensure that all appliances bought, built, and used in the country, adhere to minimum energy performance standards as stipulated by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe,” Minister Moyo added. Minister Moyo highlighted the key focus areas which include scaling up renewable energy, grid modernisation, energy access and regional cooperation.In Zambia, Minister Chikote spoke on Lusaka’s energy crisis resolution strategy, centred on the development of the country’s first-ever Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) as of December 2023.

The blueprint outlines Zambia’s energy development strategy in generation, transmission, and distribution as it emphasises key focus areas aimed at supporting the economy and positioning Zambia as an energy hub in the region.

Both countries expressed dedication to establishing attractive energy investment climates by leveraging innovative and profitable renewable energy solutions to achieve universal access targets.Minister Chikote said by encouraging the participation of private sector players in the energy sector, Zambia sought to unlock new sources of investment, expertise, and technology. This approach is designed to help meet the growing energy needs of the country and to prevent future shocks similar to the one currently being experienced.

“Together, let us harness the power of renewable energy to fuel our economic growth, improve livelihoods, and protect our environment,” Minister Moyo said.