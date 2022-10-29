Zim youths participate in breast cancer awareness

Young people from different parts of the nation have been participating in various breast cancer awareness campaigns

Reginald Chirenje Youth Interactive Writer

In a global effort to raise awareness on breast cancer, October has been designated as the pink month.

The pink month is a month where efforts to educate those concerned about the disease, including early identification, signs and symptoms associated.

Since 1985 individuals, businesses and communities have come together every month of October to show their support for many people affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer can be a time to reflect, give back or even celebrate at times.

Young people from different parts of the nation have been participating in various breast cancer awareness campaigns which have been taking place across the country.

“Breast cancer awareness events which were conducted gave important knowledge to all the citizens regarding causes, symptoms and prevention of the disease”, said Tyrone Hamandawana, a science student at the University of Zimbabwe.

Women and men alike must educate themselves on the resources available in their communities regarding cancer screening and other preventable measures.

“Cancer screening should be done for free globally and awareness campaigns should not only be done in October but rather throughout the year. I believe this will minimize cases of breast cancer”, Natasha Mukuwiri, a young health enthusiast added.

According to the Word Health Organisation, death rates from breast cancer have been on a decline as a result of timeless efforts from multiple foundations, organisations and individuals who have made it their mission to educate people.

This year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month theme is, ‘Together We Rise’ through which the education and awareness of breast cancer is attempted across the world.

Closely linked to a cancer survivor, Kudakwashe Zihonye said a mammogram is an important test as it results in cancer earlier identification, allowing treatment to start quickly.

Substantial support for breast cancer awareness and research funding has helped to create advances in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.