Zim youths eye investment opportunities at Russia festival

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwean youths among the delegation attending the World Youth Festival in Russia, said they have all eyes on investment and market opportunities that will emerge from this global interaction.

About 52 youths drawn from across the country’s ten provinces are in Russia, Sirius Federal Territory, Sochi, for a week-long festival that will see youths across the globe interacting on various business, technology, education, science, culture, media and farming dialogues.

Zimbabwe Young Farmer’s president Mr Josphat Tanga said this Russia-Zim integration will offer an expanse of opportunities for them to explore world markets.

” As young farmers, the integration between Russia and Zimbabwe will give an investment opportunity especially for us young people to explore world export markets and to create international relations with global markets.

” There are 20000 participants from across the world so we are sharing experience and knowledge on improving productivity, we are excited with the technology invented here and we wish to implement much of the newfound wisdom when we return home, ” said Mr Tanga.

Having been established by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, this global festival also aims to inspire a new generation of leaders.

Founder and Director of Excel Academy, a vibrant youth drawn from Mashonaland Central province, Mr Tatenda Horayi, said this platform will offer them insights into leadership growth.

“I was picked from the province of Mashonaland Central, as a young entrepreneur who is positively contributing to the development of the education sector.

“For me, this is an opportunity for leadership grooming as the event is mainly based on concepts that tomorrow starts today hence it is meant to equip us with skills as well as develop us with a sense of belonging, through the interactions we are learning of numerous business prospects that will help us grow our economy and education sector, ” said Mr Horayi.

The youth is one of the celebrated young entrepreneurs in the province after establishing a state-of-the-art learning centre catering to more than 1000 primary and secondary education learners in Mazowe district.

One Africa Trust founder Mr Tapiwa Mukombe who is also among the youth delegation expressed his eagerness to tap from the knowledge and experience from other countries to improve health, culture and economic empowerment issues.

“As young people, we need to preserve the future by safeguarding our health and culture.

” Through interactions with various ethnic groups and races from other countries here, our focus should also be on how we can make an impact in building our economy and ensuring a better tomorrow for our people as we move with the mantra nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” said Mr Mukombe.