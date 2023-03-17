Zim women’s hockey team wins silver at Jnr Africa Cup

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under-21 women’s hockey team put up a good fight at the just-ended Junior Africa Cup to clinch a silver medal in Ismailia, Egypt, as the curtain came down on the event on Thursday.

They played South Africa in the final and lost 1-0.

Both teams went into the final having already qualified for the 2023 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in Chile later in the year.

Egypt were placed third after beating Kenya in the third and fourth place match.

South Africa also claimed gold in the men’s section after they overpowered Egypt while Kenya settled for bronze after beating Zimbabwe men’s team 2-1.

South Africa and Egypt qualified for the Junior World Cup in the men’s section.

The men’s global tournament finals will be staged in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.