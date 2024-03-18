Zim win cricket opener

A fine innings of 65 from Brian Bennett, followed by a very useful all-round performance from Owen Muzondo, were the leading features of Zimbabwe’s 35-run victory over Namibia in the first match of the men’s cricket category at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, yesterday.

Zimbabwe batted on winning the toss and put together a fine total of 197 for six wickets.

Although Tadiwanashe Marumani went early for one, Rodney Mupfudza (32) and Johnathan Campbell (39) took the score to 54 in the sixth over before Mupfudza was out.

Then Bennett went on the attack, despite losing two more partners quickly, and his 65 came off 39 balls, with three sixes and four fours.

Clive Madande scored 28 not out and added 53 for the sixth wicket with him in 3.2 overs.

The final cherry on the cake was provided by Muzondo, who hit 15 not out off five balls to take the total to 197 for six wickets after 20 overs.

Namibia began their reply well, with Malan Kruger (46) and Nikolaas Davin (37) scoring 73 off seven overs for the first wicket.

Then Muzondo dismissed them both, and only Gerhard Janse van Resurgence with 32 scored many runs after that as wickets fell steadily.

The required run rate was too great for them, and their final score of 162 for eight wickets gave Zimbabwe a comfort-able victory.

Muzondo took three wickets for 31 and was well backed up by Tashinga Musekiwa with three for 29.

Zimbabwe will face Tanzania today before they entertain Nigeria on Wednesday to complete their Group B fixtures.

The top two sides in the group will proceed to the semi-finals slated for Thursday.

Brief score

Zimbabwe: 197-6 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 65, Johnathan Campbell 39, Rodney Mupfudza 32; Nicol Eaton-Loftie 2/27, Simon Shikongo 1/9, Gerhard van Rensburg 1/11)

Namibia: 162-8 in 20 overs (Malan Kruger 46, Nikolaas Davin 37, Gerhard van Rensburg 32; Tashinga Musekiwa 3/28, Owen Muzondo 3/31, Tony Munyonga 1/16)

Result: Zimbabwe won by 35 runs — ZimCricket