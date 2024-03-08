  • Today Fri, 08 Mar 2024

Zim will continue to demonstrate resilience in spite of sanctions’ President Mnangagwa

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will continue to demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity wrought by Western-imposed illegal sanctions, President Mnangagwa has said.

 

Speaking while addressing the 2nd ED Mnangagwa Business Summit in Harare, today, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would continue to push the frontiers of its success and prosperity.

“Despite the challenges that we are facing, due to the continued illegal and heinous sanctions from the United States of America, we must push the frontiers of our country’s success and prosperity. This task and burden rests upon us as Zimbabweans.

“We have been resilient for the last 23 years under sanctions, and no amount of propaganda, under whatever guise, will fool us. All forms of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe must be immediately and unconditionally removed. These sanctions are illegal, unjustified, and cruel to all the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

