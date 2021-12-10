Zim weightlifters win medals at African Champs

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports Commission has congratulated Audrey Svongwa and Maude Mashonganyika for shining the country’s flag high at the recent African Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships held in South Africa.

Svongwa scooped gold in the Bench press, Under-76kg female Open category, and silver in the female Open category.

Mashonganyika won gold in the 69kg female category and best female classic lifter.

The Championships were held in Potchefstroom, North West Province, from November 29 November to December 4.

Svongwa is a powerlifter, mother, and community leader. She has competed internationally and teaches workshops to youth on powerlifting and strength.