ZIM, WADA TACKLE DOPING

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

WORLD Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka has held fruitful discussions with various stakeholders on several issues, including the Sport Integrity Bill Zimbabwe is currently working on.

Banka, who arrived in the country on Saturday had meetings with the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, the Sports and Recreation Commission, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, the National Anti-Doping Coordinating Committee, and athletes among other stakeholders. Some of the key issues they looked at include the Sport Integrity Bill that the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture has been working on.

The Bill, expected to be tabled before Parliament this year, seeks to deal with various issues such as doping, match-fixing, and good governance.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture offices in Harare yesterday, Banka said it was important that strong anti-doping regulations were put in place and they had offered their assistance towards the Bill.

“We had very fruitful discussions with all stakeholders, important people responsible for sport and anti-doping in Zimbabwe.

“Yesterday (Sunday) we had a meeting with representatives of the anti-doping commission, National Olympic Committee, and most importantly athletes because everything that we are doing is for the athletes.

“So, with the athletes’ groups, we discussed many important things. How we can work together, how we can strengthen the anti-doping system not only in Zimbabwe but in Africa and in general, in the continent.

“Under the leadership of Madam Minister (Coventry), Zimbabwe plays (an) extremely important role in the sporting ecosystem in the continent.

“So, it’s very important from our side that we have a strong partnership and very good relationship. Yesterday we discussed the Integrity Bill, and how WADA can assist with this process.

“For us, it’s very important that in this we are going to have strong anti-doping regulations. So of course we offered our assistance and we are going to work together to make sure that this Bill is implemented and will serve all of us.”

Banka said the meeting also provided a platform to share information and get input from the different stake-holders as they are currently reviewing the WADA code.

“We discussed with the athletes the anti-doping policy. What WADA can do more for them, how we can strengthen the anti-doping regulations processes and policies, and how important is education in our vision for the future.

“Currently we are under the revision of our WADA anti-doping code. So this is a very important process because we ask our stakeholders to contribute to the information, and the revision of how we can strengthen the anti-doping policies.

“So the voice of the athletes and representatives of the Olympic Committee, and Commission are very important for us to make sure that the code is fit for purpose and it’s working well, and serves well on athletes.”

Banka was accompanied by Rafal Piechota and Rodney Swigelaar, who is WADA Africa’s representative.

Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry said WADA played a part in what needed to be in the Bill.

“We have been working on it (the Sport Integrity Bill) for a while. I am happy to report that, the finalised zero drafts will be done under a workshop beginning of July, which we are very excited about because that then goes into the next process of stakeholder engagement around the country, which they will come back into Cabinet and Parliament and you know the rest of the process.

“And we are very proud of the work that has been done already on the Integrity Bill.

“WADA has, I think also through Rodney’s office been playing a big part in what needs to be in there, the International Olympic Committee, the International Cricket Council.

“We have had very big stakeholders already giving their input into what are the most important parts when it comes to sport integrity.

“Anti-doping is one of the biggest issues and then on the other sides, we have the match-fixing and the good governance, and what that looks like from the different organisations and stakeholders at a global level.

“So we also want to thank all of them for giving us their input. We believe we have a strong draft. But we are also really looking forward to the stakeholder engagement because it will be even stronger,” said Coventry.

Also present at the media briefing were Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya, Permanent Secretary Nicholas Moyo, acting chief director Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Eugenia Chidhakwa, SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa, director general Eltah Nengomasha, ZOC chief executive Marlene Gadzirayi, National Anti-Doping Coordinating Committee chair Anna Mguni and chairman of the Africa Zone VI Regional Anti-Doping Organisation, Nicholas Munyonga.