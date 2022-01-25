Zim Under-19 face Scotland in plate quarter-final

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team is expected back in action tomorrow when they face Scotland Under-19 in the Plate Quarter-Final 3 of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World.

The Prosper Utseya-coached side will troop into the Queen’s Park Oval Cup in Port of Spain, Trinidad, seeking to salvage the pride after losing the bid to play in the Super League.

Zimbabwe lost to Afghanistan by 109 runs in their decisive Group C match last Saturday. They finished third and failed to qualify to the Super League stage, for the umpteenth time.

Group winners Pakistan and runners-up Afghanistan emerged from the pool, as only the two top teams from each group progressed to the Super League.

Zimbabwe had started their campaign with a resounding 228-run win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) before the two back-to-back defeats to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Scotland Under-19, led by Charlie Peet, on the contrary, have lost all three of their games and finished bottom of Group D.

Fixture

Wednesday:

Zim Under-19 v Scotland Under-19 (Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad)