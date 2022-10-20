Zim Under-18 team in second win

CELEBRATION TIME . . . Zimbabwe’s Under-18 team celebrate their victory over Lesotho yesterday at the ongoing International Handball Federation Trophy Zone VI at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex yesterday

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-18 team put up a fine show yesterday at the ongoing International Handball Federation Trophy Zone VI to register their second win of the tournament when beating Lesotho 68-6 at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

It was their second game of the tournament, and second win after emerging winners against Eswatini on Tuesday. They won the opening encounter 47-5.

And yesterday they were unstoppable as they thumped Lesotho in a one-sided match.

Captained by Blessed Musarurwa in the absence of captain Felix Manyani yesterday, Zimbabwe were impressive on the court as they took control of the game.

They took the lead in the opening minutes of the game to go into the half-time break leading 27-4 with Musarurwa inspiring Zimbabwe in their attack to get as many goals as they could.

The 18-year-old was voted Player of the Match and said they needed to win by a higher margin ahead of their game against Zambia, who are a tough opponent.

“Going into today’s game we had so much pressure knowing that Zambia had scored so much in their previous game. The match they played yesterday, they scored too many goals of which they are our rivals. They are the team to beat at this tournament.

“So we worked hard so that we could at least try to reach their score that they scored yesterday so that when we play them we would be in a better position. So that’s what kept pushing us. We just wanted to reach at least 60 goals and we managed to do that, that’s why we are happy.

“For these two games I can say they were sort of a warm-up. The game to play for us is the match against Zambia. So these were easy matches for us.

“They are matches we used to see where we are lacking and where we must get it right before the game against Zambia,” said Musarurwa.

They are expected to clash with Zambia today.

“Going into tomorrow’s (today) game we want to play our game. We don’t want pressure on ourselves… But all I can say is may he best team win,” Musarurwa said.

Coach Alan Mandeya was impressed with his charges and said they took a gear up from Tuesday to win by a higher margin yesterday.

“We wanted to have more goals because of the game which is very important, tomorrow’s match, against Zambia. If we go for a draw then the team with the highest score qualify,” said Mandeya.

The tournament featuring Under-18 and Under-20 teams from Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe is the first stage to qualification for the World Junior and Youth Cup.

And the top team from each age-group, in this regional tournament, advance to the continental event scheduled for next year to determine Africa’s representatives at the world event.

Zimbabwe will conclude their campaign against Malawi.

Lesotho’s coach, Mohlalefi Senoge, said his camp has been affected by injuries but is hoping for a better outcome in their next game against Eswatini.

It was their second defeat having lost 58-9 to Zambia in their first match.

Zimbabwe’s Under-20 were scheduled to take on South Africa late yesterday. They dismissed Malawi 60-3 in their first encounter of the tournament on Tuesday.

In the other Under-20 matches played on Tuesday, Lesotho beat Eswatini 27-7 while South Africa won 29-28 against Zambia in a closely-contested game.

The official opening of the event is scheduled for today.