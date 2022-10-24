Zim Under-18 get silver at IHF Trophy Zone VI

Sports Reporter

AFRTER coming second at the just-ended International Handball Federation Trophy Zone VI, Zimbabwe Under-18 (youth) coach Alan Mandeya says he is impressed by the outcome after surpassing their previous performance at this stage.

The youth side won three of the four matches they played in a round-robin format to win a silver medal.

They lost to eventual winners Zambia in their last match of the tournament having overpowered Eswatini, Lesotho and Malawi in the other three games.

Mandeya said there was a notable improvement by the team.

“To be honest I am impressed because we worked and they got a medal which we wanted to do, and we have improved from a bronze medal to a silver medal, which is okay.

“We are going to try and put in more work in everything that we are doing from now up to the next event. I think half of the group is going to come back to the team and we are going to add more players. And we are also going to introduce a lot of players in the category.

“But I am happy with the overall performance because we managed to play to the end. We enjoyed our games, we implemented everything and the performance was good. We won three games, lost one, which is very good,” said Mandeya.

However, he said there is room for improvement and emphasised the need to spread the sport across the country to create a broad base of players that will feed into national teams.

Malawi walked away with a bronze from the regional tournament. Eswatini and Lesotho were fourth and fifth respectively.