Zim Under-18 fall to Zambia

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national Under-18 will be hoping to return to their winning ways this afternoon when they take on Malawi in their last game at the International Handball Federation Zone VI tournament at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

They lost to Zambia 25-32 on Thursday in their third game of the tournament having won two previous matches against Eswatini and Lesotho.

Going into today’s match, Zimbabwe will be hoping for a win to at least finish in the top two.

The overall winner from this competition progresses to the continental event and Zambia are now the favourites as they are yet to lose a match.

In other matches played on Thursday Zimbabwe’s juniors (Under-20) defeated Lesotho 46-11. They are up against Eswatini this evening and will wrap up their campaign against Zambia on Saturday.

In other junior matches, Zambia beat Eswatini 72-12.