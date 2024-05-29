Zim U20 handball team set for training camp

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE junior (Under-20) men’s handball team is scheduled to get their preparations for the International Handball Federation Trophy Continental Phase Africa underway next week.

The team is expected to troop into camp in Harare on June 5 for their first periodic camp that will run until June 9.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation technical director, Farai Gwisai confirmed the development.

“At the moment the plan is to have extensive training. They are starting their camp on the 5th of June. They should be in camp for practice.”

The continental event will be held later this year.

Zimbabwe progressed to the continental phase when they won the IHF Challenge Trophy Zone VI this month.