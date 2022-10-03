Zim U’19 women lose opening matches in SA

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 women’s cricket team got of their tour of South Africa on the back foot after encountering defeats in the opening two matches of the T20 series that began at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni over the weekend.

A day after they were edged by eight runs in the first game, the Trevor Phiri-coached side were no match for the South Africans on Sunday when they lost by 104 runs.

South Africa Under-19 lead five match series 2-0. Zimbabwe need to respond in a big way to keep the series alive when the teams meet again on Tuesday.

Both teams are using the series as part of their preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be hosted by South Africa next January.

Results

Sunday – South Africa Under-19s win by 104 runs

South Africa U’19s 179 in 20 overs (Siyo 66, van Rensburg 33; Michelle Mavunga 3-24, Olinda Chare 2-23, Tawananyasha Marumani 1-20)

Zimbabwe U’19s 75-9 after 20 overs (Danielle Miekle 19, Kelis Ndhlovu 11; Naidu 3-24, Ayanda 2-15)

Saturday – South Africa Under 19s won by 8 runs

South Africa U’19s 151-9 (Lenslows 28, Lauren’s 21, Meso 21; Kelis Ndhlovu 4-14, Danielle Miekle 2-21, Kay Ndiraya 1-8)

Zimbabwe U’19s 143-8 (Kelis Ndhlovu 80, Kelly Ndiraya 16, Kay Ndiraya 15; Landsman 3-20, Reyneke 3-33)