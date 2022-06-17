Zim U19 netball team clinches gold at COSANA event

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-19 team emerged gold medallists at the just-ended Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) Tri-Nations Cup in Blantyre, Malawi.

The tournament featured Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The three countries fielded both their senior and Under-19 teams.

For Zimbabwe, it was the Under-19s who had the best performance managing to win three of their four matches.

They completed a double over Namibia and beat Malawi in their first meeting.

They then lost 36-37 to Malawi in their last encounter on Thursday. But their performance in the other three matches was good enough to earn them the top spot at the tournament.

The Under-19s are preparing for the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region Five Under-20 Youth Games to be staged in Malawi, in December.

The just ended tournament gave the technical team a chance to assess the team’s progress in a competition set-up.