Zim U’19 beat Ireland in warm-up

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 team stepped up their preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory over Ireland Under-19s via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their first official warm-up match in Pretoria on Sunday.

Ireland, batting first, made 217 for nine wickets in their 50 overs, their highest scorer being Harry Dyer at number eight, with 44 not out.

The most successful Zimbabwe bowlers were Ryan Simbi, who took two wickets for 38, and Matthew Schonken, with three for 36.

In reply, Zimbabwe were given a fine start by Ryan Kamwemba (51) and Panashe Taruvinga (28), who put on 91 for the first wicket.

There was a stutter to the innings, as three wickets then went down for three runs, but Campbell MacMillan and Ronak Patel stood in the gap and took charge with a good partnership for the fourth wicket.

They added 73 together without being parted, MacMillan scoring 49 off 48 balls and Patel 21, putting Zimbabwe well on course for victory.

At this point, rain intervened and put an end to the match, but Zimbabwe were easy victors by 27 runs on Duckworth-Lewis.

Ireland Under-19s – 217-9 in 50 overs (Harry Dyer 44*, Kian Hilton 37, Gavin Roulston 35; Matthew Schonken 3/36, Ryan Simbi 2/38, Mashford Shungu 1/27)

Zimbabwe Under-19s – 167-3 in 38 overs (Ryan Kamwemba 52, Campbell MacMillan 49*, Panashe Taruvinga 27; Reuben Wilson 2/16, Carson McCullough 1/31)

Zimbabwe Under-19s won by 27 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method)