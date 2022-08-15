Zim U18, U20 begin IHF Trophy Zone VI preps

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-18 and Under-20 men’s handball squads are scheduled to troop into camp this afternoon at Girls High School in preparation for the upcoming International Handball Federation Trophy Zone VI.

The regional tournament is due to take place from October 17 to 23 in Harare.

The camp is meant to provide the coaches with a platform to pick the provisional squads as preparations for the competition begin.

ZHF technical director Farai Gwisai confirmed the camp.

“We are having our Under-18 and Under-20 camping from Monday to Saturday for the Zone Six. Its serving as a World Youth Championships qualifier,” said Gwisai.

Participating countries at the regional tournament are expected to confirm their provisional squads by end of September.

Alan Mandeya will be in charge of the Under-18s and Cephas Mushati leads the Under-20.