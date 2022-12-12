Zim U-19 Women win back-to-back in India

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team recorded back-to-back wins for the first time during their tour of India when they beat hosts Omtex ICWC Under-19 Women by 10 runs in their fifth T20 match on Sunday.

The Trevor Phiri-coached side has shown some remarkable batting improvements, crossing the 100-runs total in their last two matches. This is something they had failed to do in their opening three matches of the tour.

They posted 122/6 in their 20 overs on Sunday, with captain Kelis Ndhlovu the top-scorer, following her innings of unbeaten 33 runs. Vimbai Mutungwindu weighed in with 14 runs.

The bowlers also did well to restrict their opponents to 112/7 in their allotted overs. Adel Zimunhu and Danielle Meikle took a wicket each.

Zimbabwe also gave a good account in the previous match when they won by 31 runs against the same opponents on Friday. They put on 123/4 in 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 50 from Ndhlovu, who also played a key role with the ball with her figures of 3-14.

Mitchell Mavunga was also in good form in that match as she bagged three wickets at the expense of just 15 runs.

The Zimbabwe Under-19 team is in India for a three-week training camp as part of preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by South Africa next month.

Zimbabwe Under-19 Women Results:

Sunday:

Zimbabwe Under 19 Women won by 10 runs.

Zimbabwe U-19 Women 122-6 in 20 overs (Kelis Ndhlovu 33*, Vimbai Mutungwindu 14; Diksha 2-5, Talent 2-22)

Omtex ICWC 112-7 in 20 overs (Unnati 38, Gawade 18; Zimunhu 1-14, Miekle 1-21)

Friday:

Zimbabwe Under 19 Women won by 31 runs

Zimbabwe Under 19 Women 123-4 in 20 overs (Kelis Ndhlovu 50*, Vimbai Mutungwindu 20; Raut 1-7, Patil 1-15)

Omtex ICWC U-19 Women 92-7 in 20 overs (Swami 19*, Gawade 19; Kelis Ndhlovu 3-14, Mitchell Mavunga 3-15)