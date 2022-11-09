Zim trucker jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into SA

Alois Kamwaza was arrested by South Africa's elite police, the Hawks in July while crossing the Beitbridge Border Post.

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

A Zimbabwean truck driver has been jailed for an effective 15 years for smuggling a contraband of explosives worth R200 000 into South Africa.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke confirmed the development on Wednesday.

“On July 23, 2022, Kamwaza was enroute from Zimbabwe to South Africa when he was stopped by the Border Police at Beitbridge port of entry,” he said.

“Police subjected his truck to mandatory search and they made a shocking discovery of the explosives that were hidden inside the tools box at the back of his truck.

“The driver was interviewed and it was established that the explosives were destined for Gauteng Province.”

Captain Maluleke said they found 779 units of blasting cartridges and three reels of detonating fuse with the estimated value of R200 000 loaded in his truck.

These were immediately seized and he was subsequently arrested.

He said Kamwaza has been in custody until he was sentenced on November 4.

“In another separate, but similar incident, an undocumented foreign national was also sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of explosives, ” said Capt Maluleke.

“On May 27, 2022, members of the South African National Defence Force saw a suspicious man walking at Beitbridge port of entry. They then approached, searched his bag and found 489 units of blasting cartridges with a value of R146 700.

The accused, Wilman Mwando (40) was arrested and he has been in police custody as well until he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment by the Musina Magistrate’s Court on November 4.”

He said Mwando was also found guilty for failing to use the correct port of entry to enter South Africa and for entering and remaining in that country without legal documentation.

He was further fined R5000 or three months imprisonment on each offence.