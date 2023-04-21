Zim truck driver jailed 15 years in South Africa

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 32-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver has been jailed for an effective 15 years by a Musina Regional Court for smuggling into South Africa a contraband of explosives via the Beitbridge border post.

Amon Jokwiro, from Murewa, was arrested on April 14 last year for possession of explosives.

The accused had with him 397 units of blasting cartridges marked Superpower 90 Solar Explohem Zambia Limited.

Limpopo’s spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Ms Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi confirmed the sentence on Friday.

She said Jokwiro made his first appearance on the April 19 last year at the Musina Magistrate’s court where he subsequently applied for bail which was denied.

Ms Malabi-Dzhangi said the man also made several unsuccessful bail applications until his sentencing on Thursday this week.

“The accused remained in custody since his day of arrest until he ultimately pleaded guilty of being found in possession of explosives as per section 6(1) of the Explosives Act 26 of 1956 on the 22 March 2023,” she said.

“He was caught with the explosives in his employer’s interlink truck, and these were loaded in compartment situated under the driver’s cabin.

“The explosives that were found in his possession are not designed to be transported in this way as friction, heat and even a bump in the road can set them off”.

Ms Malabi-Dzhangi added that explosives are supposed to be transported by specialized vehicles and authorised people.