Zim transformation miffs detractors

Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa interacts with Politburo members after their first meeting of the year at the ruling party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is under vicious attacks from its detractors owing to huge achievements scored by the Second Republic in infrastructure development, economic and political reforms, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

He was speaking at the post-367th session of the Politburo media briefing at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare yesterday.

Zimbabwe has been developing at an unprecedented pace, notwithstanding the illegal sanctions.

The country’s economy has been on a rebound, spurred by massive infrastructure development projects across the country.

It was the first Politburo meeting this year, which also saw newly appointed members making their maiden appearances at the home of the revolutionary party.

President Mnangagwa chaired the Politburo meeting that saw Cdes Supa Mandiwanzira, Mackenzie Ncube, Tino Machakaire among others attending for the first time.

Briefing the media, Cde Mutsvangwa said the Politburo is aware of the new wave of campaign being lodged against Zimbabwe because of the success stories.

“A vicious campaign is being launched against Zimbabwe because they have seen all the positives under the Second Republic. People must be aware of the fights and we will win, elections we will win and this campaign will come to naught,” he said.

The country’s detractors used the same tactics saying Zimbabwean diamonds are blood diamonds.

Zimbabwe, Cde Mutsvangwa said has effectively taken over the chairmanship of the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) for 2023.

“These are signs of the times, so this is the reason why the onslaught is taking another dimension, they are targeting to tarnish the image of the country ahead of the elections. They did it with our diamonds before remember! They use the same process about blood diamonds. We are now chairing the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS).

“So we have come in full circle with diamonds. This is another one which is reaching gold because these are the major precious minerals, which drives international currency. We have won the diamond war and we are going to win the gold one no-matter what Al Jazeera says.

“It won’t remove the fact that young people are digging gold and making money out of it and changing their lives, building beautiful houses with solar panels in rural areas. This is what young people are doing today that we are having young billionaires coming from nowhere,” he said.

He said the Second Republic policies are meant to make people rich.

“That’s what we wanted when we joined the liberation struggle. We are happy with young people becoming rich. So these are the things which has thrown the detractors in fear,” he said.

The Politburo session also saw Cde Sydney Sekeramai being appointed as Chairman of the Elders Council, while Cde Alice Dube was appointed as a Politburo member

Cde Jorum Gumbo was appointed Executive Secretary to the President with Cde Obert Mpofu assuming the new title of Secretary General of the party while Cde Patrick Chinamasa is now designated as Treasurer General.

Former Secretary for Health and Childcare Dr David Parirenyatwa, former president of the Senate Cde Edna Madzongwe, former Secretary for Production and Labour Cde Josiah Hungwe, Ambassador Aaron Maboyi-Ncube and former Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Angeline Masuku are some of the members who constitute the Council of Elders.

The Politburo, Cde Mutsvangwa said also discussed a number of issues among them the party’s state of preparedness ahead of the coming harmonised elections.

The party is targeting to mobilise more than 5 million votes with the cell verification process already underway across the country.

“The most important issue discussed is the cell verification, we are verifying our cells. We are also pushing the numbers of voters so that they beat the impending ZEC deadline. Two days after the election proclamation any voters who subsequently register will not participate in the coming election.

“It is very important that we are on the right side of the Constitution in terms of registering our voters and the figures are very impressive of what is coming on our cell verification and voter registration exercise,” said Cde Mutsvangwa

It is clear that the message of development which is going on all over the country has hit a right code with voters.

The Politburo, Cde Mutsvangwa said, also urged Zimbabweans to register to vote ahead of the general elections to ensure they vote out two decades of deterioration in urban centres owing to mismanagement by opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, Cde Mutsvangwa said primary election guidelines and dates will be announced in due course.