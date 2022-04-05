Zim to upgrade Sadc relations

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Relations with all SADC states will be upgraded from permanent joint commissions chaired by Ministers of Foreign Affairs to bi-national commissions chaired by the Heads of State.

This has already been done for Mozambique where President Mnangagwa recently elevated relations to a bi-national commissions.

During the recent training of diplomatic officers, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said this is part of the export promotion strategy which seeks to facilitate growth of national exports of goods and services by at least 10 percent yearly from US$4,5 billion in 2018 to US$7 billion in 2023, and US$14 billion by 2030.

“In the quest to improve commercial ties with the region, we have already elevated our bilateral engagements with South Africa, Botswana and Tanzania from permanent joint commissions chaired by Ministers of Foreign Affairs to bi-national commissions chaired by the Heads of State themselves who jointly oversee the bilateral relationship. Our intention, moving forward, is to attain the same status with all SADC partners,” said Minister Shava.

Trade and the leading roll “we played and continue to play towards the realisation of the tripartite free trade area, We have also ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the ultimate building block towards an eventual common market embracing all 54 African states with a combined population of 1,3 billion and a collective GDP of around US$2,6 trillion.”

Minister Shava said at the AU level, the Government is committed to playing an active role towards the realisation of the organisation’s goals and objectives. Zimbabwe will continue to support efforts by the AU to promote peace, development and continental integration as envisaged in the AU’s agenda 2063.

“Zimbabwe associates itself with the common political values and systems enshrined in the African Union Constitutive Act as well as measures being crafted and implemented by the organisation in an effort to enhance integration, development and prosperity across the continent.”

Minister Shava reminded diplomats that globalisation requires them to be up to the task and fully versatile in dealing with critical issues at global level.

“You all have a big role to play in critiquing developments in your desks at head office and in the countries you will be posted to as well. You will be expected to analyse how these developments affect Zimbabwe, the region and the continent as a whole.”

Zimbabwe’s main foreign policy thrust of re-engagement was more of a process than an event and will have to be anchored in confidence-building measures sending the right signals with regard to reform and commitment to collectively agreed international standards.