Zim to support Turkish province

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

Zimbabwe says it help Kahramanmaraş, a Turkish province that was devastated by two earthquakes on February 6, to rebuild so as to improve the lives of residents.

The earthquake killed about 51 000 people in Turkiye and just over 8 000 in neighbouring Syria.

As the reconstruction process continues, the province is set to host the Expo 2023 Kahramanmaraş in August.

Zimbabwe, through its embassy in Turkiye, will have a stand during the exposition.

In an interview, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Alfred Mutiwazuka, said they are keen to support the reconstruction process.

“After the great natural disaster, I admire that your people remain in such great trust. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan clearly expressed his views on the reconstruction of the cities affected by the earthquake,” said Ambassador Mutiwazuka.

“The purpose of our visit to this beautiful city is to see your city and to be informed about the restructuring process.

“As Zimbabwe, our Government and people are ready to offer all their support regarding the rebuilding of your city. Our participation in Expo 2023 can be seen as one of these supports.”

Ambassador Mutiwazuka said during the expo, Zimbabwean companies and Government officials would be there to offer support.

“On this occasion, we hope to improve our economic relations with companies in Turkiye. We will mobilise our teams for you, especially to relieve the pain of earthquakes,” he said.

Expo 2023, which has gained even more meaning after the February 6 earthquakes in terms of its social, cultural and economic gains, is getting ready to open its doors on August 12 to the participating countries.

During the visit this week to Kahramanmaraş, Ambassador Mutiwazuka first visited the Mayor of Onikisubat, Hanefi Mahçiçek and conveyed his condolences.

He later went to the Expo 2023 recreation area and assessed the works in the garden established on behalf of Zimbabwe.

Together with his delegation that comprised Zimbabwe’s undersecretary of economics Barbara Mukoki and Embassy political advisor Kuda Manganga, Ambassador Mutiwazuka then met Governor Ömer Faruk Coşkun.

Later, they visited the Kahramanmaraş Chamber of Commerce and Industry in order to increase economic cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations.

Ambassador Mutiwazuka said they hope to improve economic relations with companies in the Kahramanmaraş region.

The Second Republic has directed that all its diplomats should seek to deepen economic relations between Zimbabwe and the countries they are posted.

This has seen increased trade volumes with a number of countries.