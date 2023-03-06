Zim to participate in top tourism fair

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is set to participate in the International Tourism Exchange Berlin (ITB), as it seeks to raise more awareness and attract more tourists to the country, which is endowed with breathtaking tourist attraction centres including the mighty Victoria Falls.

The ITB will take place in Berlin, Germany, and runs from tomorrow up to Thursday.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, leads the delegation.

Sixteen co-exhibitors represented by 31 participants will be exhibiting at the Zimbabwe stand.

Companies set to exhibit at the Zimbabwe stand include African Sun Hotels and Resorts, Amalinda Safari Collection, Avis Rent A Car/Sasana Tours, Cresta Hotels, Musangano Lodge, Rhino Safari Camp, Southern African Touring Services, Wild Horizons, Mbano Manor Hotel, Airports Company of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Rainbow Tourism Group, The Victoria Falls Hotel, Wilderness Safaris, MJAir, Mhukahuru Safaris and Tour, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The extensive showcase is arranged into easy-to- find show floor segments based on the destination’s geographical locations.

Additional guidance provides the thematic sectors of the exhibition, further organising the extensive array of products and services into groups such as adventure travel and responsible tourism, business travel, career centre, luxury travel, medical tourism, youth travel and others.

Exhibiting businesses at ITB Berlin 2023 are expected to gain competitive advantage in the travel market by utilising the expo’s perfect conditions for successful product presentations, business networking and learning market driving forces.

Zimbabwe is now being packaged by most German tour operators offering tours to Southern Africa.

The International Tourism Bourse Berlin is one of the world’s largest travel trade fairs bringing together a large number of exhibitors from over 180 countries, 1 000 qualified top buyers, 10 000 exhibitors, 113 500 trade visitors, 26 000 convention visitors and over 160 000 private and public visitors.

All stages of the value chain will be present including tour operators, bookings systems, destinations, airlines, hotels and car rental companies.

It provides an excellent opportunity to meet industry partners and do business.