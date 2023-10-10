Zim to market opportunities at Arab-Africa Summit

The President welcomes Saudi Arabia Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and member of the Minster’s Council Mr Adel Ahmed Al Jubeir (centre) and director general Office of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Khaled Alangari in Harare yesterday. — Picture Justin Mutenda

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is set to attend the Arab-Africa Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next month where he will engage international leaders in deepening cooperation and discussing the many investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

A high-powered delegation from Saudi Arabia led by special envoy Mr Adel Ahmed al Jubeir met President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday where several bilateral issues were discussed including the forthcoming Arab-Africa Summit.

There was also discussion on Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 and the soccer World Cup 2034 where Saudi Arabia sought the support of Zimbabwe.

In an interview, Mr al Jubeir, who is the special envoy of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, said they discussed several issues aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

“We discussed the bilateral relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe. We discussed ways of further deepening cooperation between the two countries. We look forward to receiving the President when he comes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the Saudi Arabia-Africa Summit as well as the Arab-Africa Summit in the month of November.

“We also express our thanks and appreciation for Zimbabwe’s support of Saudi Arabia to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh as well as his support for the kingdom hosting the World Cup in 2034,” he said.

The delegation met Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava in what was described as “a productive and wide ranging conversation” before meeting President Mnangagwa.

“We look forward to building a very strong and solid relationship in the years to come,” said Mr al Jubier. “We believe that the two countries have much in common. We have great opportunities for the benefit of both people and nations. I also want to thank the hospitality extended to me and my delegation.”

In response, Minister Shava said President Mnangagwa had confirmed his attendance of the Arab Africa Summit which will be an opportunity for further engagement.

“What the envoy was saying is what the President has confirmed with regard to the Expo 2030, and with regard to World Cup in 2034. The other thing is that Zimbabwe is going to set up its embassy in Riyadh before the end of this year.

“Saudi Arabia has already sent an ambassador here. We are very happy with that. We are going to be cooperating in a lot of things in terms of our economies complementing each other. What we do here is complemented with what Saudi Arabia is doing. Something in November there will be an AU-Saudi Arabia Summit and His Excellency is going to attend the summit. It will be another opportunity for the President to engage with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” said Minister Shava.

The first Arab-African Summit was held in 1977 in Cairo, the second in Sirte in Libya in 2010, the third in Kuwait and fourth in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

The Arab and African countries have agreed to enhance Arab-African cooperation in areas of sustainable development, peace and security.

Of the many areas of cooperation between African and Arab countries, peacekeeping has been one of the major focus.

Previous summits have also called for greater cooperation between African and Arab national peacekeeping centres in training and capacity building.

The meetings also aim at building joint strategies and employ Arab and African resources in service of the people and underlines the solidarity among the people as they seek stability, security and development.