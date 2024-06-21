Zim to host Supermodel contest

Supermodel officials Paidemoyo Chideya (left) and Karin Coric addressing the media on Wednesday at a local hotel in Harare

Rumbidzai Mushonga and Peter Tanyanyiwa

Africa is ablaze with excitement as Zimbabwe prepares to take centre stage in the global fashion arena with the launch of Supermodel, a competition that is set to unearth the next generation of modelling talent.

With a focus on honing beauty, talent and personalities to world-class standards, Supermodel aims to provide international exposure and modelling contracts to winners and expose them to international brands and agencies.

The competition is set to kick off with a nationwide search in the City of Kings, Bulawayo, next month followed by a series of live challenges, catwalks, face challenges and auditions held across various cities over the next few months, culminating in the finals in March, 2025.

According to the organisers, the 20 finalists will be signed with the Supermodel agency, offering them the opportunity to work in various capacities within the modelling industry to contribute to the growth of the fashion design sector.

In addition to spotlighting the modelling talent of the country, Supermodel aims to uncover the diverse players that contribute to Zimbabwe’s creative economy, including filmmakers, fashion designers, make-up artists and photographers.

The competition also supports the Wear Zimbabwe campaign, that will promote and support local the local design industry.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday at a hotel in Harare, Supermodel chairperson Karin Coric, said the competition will host a series of live challenges and auditions in major cities over the coming months.

“A panel of industry experts will evaluate contestants on their catwalk skills, personal style and overall modelling potential.”

Coric said that 20 finalists will ultimately be selected and signed by the Supermodel Agency to work with international brands and agencies.

“Supermodel is about honing the beauty, talent and personalities that can be captured at a world-class standard.

“Our talent will be identified across the nation regardless of race, background, size, or age as a contribution to building the fashion design industry.”

The modelling guru said that Supermodel aims to spotlight Zimbabwe’s wider creative economy.

“The initiative will feature programming related to film, skills training, fashion design, make-up artistry and photography, as well as promote the ‘Wear Zimbabwe’ campaign to support the local fashion industry.”

Coric said that Zimbabwe is the blueprint for this fantastic journey.

“We will be highlighting the extraordinary beauty of our nation by participating in and documenting the journey for all stakeholders to see.

“We firmly believe this initiative will bring out the bright sparks of our nation as we nurture and identify talent in the creative industries. We need a village to raise this child, and we are calling on all Zimbabweans to join the adventure.”

Supermodel official Paidemoyo Chideya said the pageant aims to celebrate beauty and talent, as well as leave a lasting positive impact on the lives of the finalists.

The Supermodel competition has sparked anticipation within the nation as it promises to showcase the extraordinary beauty of Zimbabwe.

“It takes a village to raise a child. We firmly believe this initiative will bring out the bright sparks of our nation as we nurture and identify talent in the creative industries,” said Chideya.

The launch of Supermodel is not just a competition; it’s a movement that aims to put Zimbabwe on the global fashion and creativity map.

With an unwavering commitment to uncovering and nurturing talent, Zimbabwe sets the stage for a fantastic journey of discovery and empowerment, making it the blueprint for the future of fashion in Africa.

Popular personalities who graced the launch included Zodwa Mkandla, Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele (Lady Posh), Lilian Madyara (Hollywood Lee) and media personality Rebecca Muchenje (Miss Becky).