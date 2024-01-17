Zim to host regional symposium on electoral justice

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will this month host a regional symposium on electoral justice bringing together judges, legal experts, and scholars to deliberate on key issues surrounding electoral processes as the role of the judiciary in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

The symposium which comes barely months after Zimbabwe held its free, transparent, and credible elections will be convened in Victoria Falls running under the theme: “Making the dream of the African Charter a reality: The role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law with specific reference to free, fair, and credible elections in Africa.”

In a statement, the Judicial Service Commission said the symposium slated for January 31 to February 2 is being organised by the Africa Electoral Justice Network (AEJN).

“The symposium will serve as a platform for sharing experiences, best practices, and innovative approaches to electoral justice among the participating nations.

“It will provide an opportunity for judges to engage in insightful discussions, exchange knowledge, and strengthen cooperation in this critical area,” reads the statement.

The Judicial Service Commission said the invitation has been extended to 50 esteemed judges from various jurisdictions within the region.

“Their presence and active participation will contribute significantly to the success of this symposium.

“The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, enabling participants to explore emerging challenges and identify effective strategies for addressing them,” reads the statement.

The Africa Electoral Justice Network to which Zimbabwe is a member, is a regional forum that brings together judges and individuals who adjudicate electoral disputes in courts, tribunals, and judicial election management bodies from across the African continent.