Zim to host Namibia in Bulawayo

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are set to return to international cricket when they host Namibia for a T20I series set for Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo next week.

The series comes hot on the heels of the recent tour by South Africa A and the visit to Nepal by the Zimbabwe ‘A’ side.

Namibia will be in Zimbabwe for 10 days and will play five T20I matches starting next Tuesday.

That series will be followed by Afghanistan’s arrival for three one-day international (ODI) matches and five T20Is at Harare Sports Club next month.

The ODIs against Afghanistan – scheduled for June 12, 14 and 17 – are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in India.

The two nations will then engage in five T20I matches leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 set for July.