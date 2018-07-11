Zim to host Miss Culture World

Boniface Chimedza Arts Correspondent—

Zimbabwe will hog the international limelight as it is set to host the inaugural Miss Culture Worldwide slated for October this year.

Tailored as a strategic instrument for destination marketing, Miss Culture Worldwide will be used to promote tourism, cultural diversity and national heritage.

Countries that are expected to participate include Russia, Brazil, Portugal, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Nigeria and Tunisia among others.

While the organizers are yet to reveal the prizes, which they will bestow on the winners, president of Miss Culture Worldwide, Hillary Vella expressed confidence in their preparedness to host an event of such magnitude.

“Stakeholders and potential partners are still coming on board, of course we will soon be unveiling the prize packages for the winners in general and the crown holder in particular, but this being an international event, it is mandatory for us to ensure we conform to the global norms,” said Vella.

Miss Culture Worldwide is being held under the auspices of Destination Marketing International, a local company handling the administrative aspects of the pageant while the greater planning and logistical intricacies of the event are being managed by the International Modelling School.

Auditions for the selection of Zimbabwean participants will be held on Saturday in Harare.

“We have taken advantage of our online platforms to disseminate information pertaining to disseminate information about the pageant to modelling agencies and freelancing models and the response has been overwhelming. We are choosing our contestant this Saturday,” said Vella.

The organisers are also engaged in various partnership propositions with local corporates, including a fundraising dinner which will be held on August 16.

Commenting in an online interview regarding the pageant, contestants from around the world expressed enthusiasm about their involvement in Miss Culture Worldwide.

Mandy Curthbert, who will be representing the United Kingdom, said she was elated to be part of the prestigious pageant.

“I love travelling and I love beauty pageants. I am excited to travel to Zimbabwe. I can’t wait to taste the wonderful food and to tour Zimbabwe.

“I am coming for the crown,” Curthbert asserted.

Brazilian contestant Amanda Gimenez described the trip to Zimbabwe as a long-held dream which has finally come true.

“I am honoured to be part of this event as it has always been my dream to visit Zimbabwe,” said Gimenez.

Miss Culture Worldwide is an ambassadorial international beauty pageant that enhances the use and promotion of traditional and contemporary culture, advancing the betterment of societies globally.

The pageant will feature 50 countries, with each participating country selecting and sending one representative.