27 Apr, 2022
0 Comments
Zim to host convention on economic growth strategy

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe will host an international convention on the country’s economic growth strategy that is set to be addressed by various speakers from across the world.

The International Convention on Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth Strategy: Current Experiences and Way Forward will be held in Victoria Falls from August 10-12 and is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The outcomes from the convention are expected to assist Government in policy formulation in the country’s quest to achieve a middle-income economy by 2030.

