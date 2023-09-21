Zim to face Hong Kong in Davis Cup World Group II Play-offs

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are set to take on Hong Kong in the Davis Cup World Group II Play-offs next February following the draw held this week in London.

The international Tennis Federation (ITF) announced the draws for the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I and World Group II Play-offs on Wednesday after the draw which took place in London.

The ties are scheduled to take place in February 2024.

It will be an away tie for Zimbabwe.

Winning nations from the World Group I Play-offs will compete in World Group I ties in September 2024, alongside the 12 losing nations from the 2024 Qualifiers, due to also take place in February.

Losing nations from the World Group I Play-offs and winning nations from the World Group II Play-offs will compete in World Group II ties in September 2024.

Losing nations from World Group II Play-offs will compete in Regional Group III events later in 2024.

Zimbabwe will be hoping for a win to compete in World Group II ties.