Zim to benefit from Standard Chartered US$11,8m package

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to benefit from the Standard Chartered Bank’s US$11,8 million support towards Covid-19 relief efforts across Africa and the Middle East.

The banking group indicated in a latest statement that the funding would contribute to Covid-19 mitigation programmes by providing urgent medical support, protection and education of vulnerable children.

“Standard Chartered today (May 14) announced donations totalling US$11,8 million to the Red Cross, UNICEF and local non-governmental organisations and Government partners providing emergency relief in countries across Africa and the Middle East impacted by Covid-19,” it said.

Eight African markets to receive the Red Cross support include; Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, , Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Seven other African states that include Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia will receive the UNICEF support.

The international bank said the funding would assist global efforts to ensure the health, safety and protection of communities across Africa and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered has already pledged US$3,55 million of funding to the Red Cross for urgent medical support in nine markets across Africa.

The funding will support activities such as the provision of primary and secondary health care, communication of protection measures, provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for Red Cross staff and the distribution of food, care and education packages for those impacted by Covid-19.

The bank also pledged US$3,25 million of funding to UNICEF for the immediate protection and education of vulnerable children in Pakistan and across eight markets in Africa.

“Funding will support activities such as the provision of remote education via TV, radio, online and mobile platforms and child protection measures including: alternative care arrangements and family tracing services for children separated from their families due to Covid-19; training for social workers to conduct home visits to vulnerable children for mental health support; and alternative care and protection services for children of parents or caregivers affected by Covid-19,” said the bank.

It said the donations were part of Standard Chartered’s US$10 million pledge — US$5 million to Red Cross and US$5 million to UNICEF — to support Covid-19 emergency relief activities across its markets in Asia and Africa.

“On top of US$6,8 million donations to the Red Cross and UNICEF in the region, Standard Chartered has pledged a further US$5 million for local NGO and Government partners across Africa and the Middle East to bring the total committed to US$11,8 million,” said the bank.