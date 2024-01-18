Zim to adopt smart policing lessons

Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe shares a lighter moment with Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding during a courtesy call in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Trust Freddy and Valerie Mpundu

Zimbabwe is poised to draw lessons from the Chinese experience in smart policing to make law enforcement more effective on the country’s streets.

The model uses artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies to replace the need for visible police officers on the ground.

In the next few months, Government hopes to create a police force that is less visible on the streets and more effective at keeping the public safe by embracing AI, smart surveillance and other technologies.

Speaking after meeting Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding in Harare yesterday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said they were exploring the possibility of implementing advanced technologies to improve policing.

“We spoke about the possibility of extending that cooperation to the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“I was talking to the Ambassador about the non-availability of police officers on the streets of China. You would think there is no police in China and it’s because of technology. So we thought we could cooperate in those areas as well.”

Minister Kazembe said through cooperation with China, Zimbabwe could implement advanced technologies to make its police force more efficient and effective.

Apart from smart policing, the discussion was also centred on other areas of interest such as cultural heritage.

During the meeting with Ambassador Zhou, Minister Kazembe also mentioned the idea of teaching Zimbabwean immigration officers to break down language barriers and foster greater understanding between the two countries.

“We have seen an increase in Chinese tourists and investors, which warrants probably the facilitation of easy interaction between our officials at immigration desks as we are receiving a lot of Chinese nationals. Our police also deals with the Chinese.

“We felt it could be necessary to facilitate some kind of training programme, basic for our immigration officials.”

Ambassador Ding reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe, stating that the Chinese government would be donating equipment to the country’s Forensic Science Laboratory.

“In the past years, Zimbabwe and China have had very successful cooperation, not just in infrastructure building, but also in terms of law enforcement cooperation. Tomorrow we will be expecting a handover ceremony to the anti-narcotics laboratory,” Ambassador Zhou said.

Although it was still a small project at this stage, the Chinese authorities would continue to facilitate the capacity building of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

“In the past year, we have provided lots of training opportunities for police officers and Government officials who visit China to participate in workshops.

“We also mentioned the signing of a memorandum of understanding to strengthen our police cooperation. Probably in future, our embassy will continue to play a role in strengthening our relations in law and order enforcement.”

He also commended the Ministry of Home Affairs for safeguarding Zimbabwean citizens during the 2023 harmonised elections last August.

“Last year, you had very successful general elections. I think the ZRP played a very important role in guaranteeing peaceful and harmonious elections.

“As the new Ambassador, I had the pleasure of experiencing these successful elections,” he said.