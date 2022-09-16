Zim to achieve digital economy by 2030

Ivan Zhakata in Kadoma

GOVERNMENT is making endless efforts to ensure that Zimbabwe achieves a digital economy by 2030, in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, through engaging content creators.

Speaking at a content creators workshop in Kadoma, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere said there was need to create the right content for the country to market Brand Zimbabwe.

Minister Muswere also urged content creators to report positively for the benefit and development of the country.

“We need to make sure that the attainment of a digital economy becomes a success for Zimbabwe to achieve the Vision 2030,” he said.

“We have been extending infrastructure across the country through the development of community information centres to make the internet available even in remote areas. Content creators should practice ethical and professional journalism and must create the right content for the benefit of the country.

“The New Dispensation has brought a stakeholders approach and let us report positively for the benefit of our country. We need to rethink about image building so that we can contribute to the development of our country and ensure a digital economy.”

Minister Muswere said there was also a need for content creators to monetise and commercialise their content so that the content created can generate money.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director-general Dr Gift Machengete said the versatility of social media platforms was astonishing.

Dr Machengete said people were using social media to market their products and services making money which was a good initiative.

He said they wanted to see how people can leverage on the artistic power of content creation.

“We want content that builds our economy, creates employment and contribute to the digital economy. We also want to know Government’s expectations on local content, cyber and data protection.

“We ought to replace Google servers with local servers and create a sector-specific for local content in various fields,” Dr Machengete said.