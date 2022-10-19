Zim teams in winning start

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-18 and Under-20 teams at the ongoing International Handball Federation Trophy Zone VI begun their campaign on a high when winning their first games on Tuesday.

Six countries that include Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are taking part in the regional tournament that is running until Saturday at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

For Zimbabwe, first on the court in the matches that were played late Tuesday, were the Under-18s taking on Eswatini.

They won 47-5 in a one-sided affair.

Zimbabwe’s Under-20 were also up to the task, thrashing Malawi 60-3 in their first encounter of the tournament.

In today’s games Zimbabwe’s Under-18 side faces Lesotho at 2:15pm and in the Under-20, Zimbabwe are up against South Africa at 7:30pm.

Results

Youth/Under-18

Zambia 58, Lesotho 9, Zimbabwe 47, Eswatini 5.

Junior/Under-20

Lesotho 27, Eswatini 7; South Africa 29, Zambia 28; Malawi 3, Zimbabwe 60.