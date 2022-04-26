Zim team for Africa Triathlon Champs named

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have finalised their team to compete at the Africa Championships due to take place in September, in Morocco.

The championships are scheduled for September 23 to 25 in Agadir, Morocco.

Zimbabwe are set to field athletes in the Under-19 Sprint Ladies, Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint boys and girls, Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint boys and girls.

The team for the forthcoming championships was announced on Monday.

Africa Triathlon Championships Team:

Under-19 Sprint ladies

Makanaka Mawere

Emma Lidsba

Brooklyn Tippett

Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint boys

George Ascott

Matipa Mawere

Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint girls

Emma Lidsba

Brooklyn Tippett

Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint boys

Rohnan Nicholson

Callum Smith

Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint girls

Anje Van As

Tayleigh Taylor

Nichole Madya