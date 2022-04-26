Zim team for Africa Triathlon Champs named

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga
Senior Sports Reporter
TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have finalised their team to compete at the Africa Championships due to take place in September, in Morocco.

The championships are scheduled for September 23 to 25 in Agadir, Morocco.

Zimbabwe are set to field athletes in the Under-19 Sprint Ladies, Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint boys and girls, Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint boys and girls.

The team for the forthcoming championships was announced on Monday.

Africa Triathlon Championships Team:

Under-19 Sprint ladies
Makanaka Mawere
Emma Lidsba
Brooklyn Tippett
Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint boys
George Ascott
Matipa Mawere
Under-17 Youth A Super Sprint girls
Emma Lidsba
Brooklyn Tippett
Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint boys
Rohnan Nicholson
Callum Smith
Under-15 Youth B Super Sprint girls
Anje Van As
Tayleigh Taylor
Nichole Madya

