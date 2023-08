Zim Swimming names team for Africa Champs

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Swimming have announced their team to compete at the Africa Aquatics Junior Swimming and Open Water Swimming Championships to be held in Mauritius later in the year.

The continental meet is due to take place from December 6 to 9.

Team:

Girls: Tori Dawe, Vhenekai Dhemba, Taya Gray, Mkhuseli Mahobele, Mikayla Makwabarara, Matida Musere, Saira Ramajan, Susie Worsfold.

Boys: Tawanda Chisungo, Jayden De Swardt, Tawanda Jani, Tichatonga Makaya, Bjorn Mhlanga, Onesimus Ngwenya, Liam Rumball, Emmanuel Sibanda.

Coaches: Phawulani Ngwenya, Kathy Lobb.

Manager: Stacy Bhana.