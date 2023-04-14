Zim swimmers hope for more medals on Day 3 of SA Championships

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers at the ongoing South Africa Senior National Swimming Championships will be hoping for better fortunes as the competition entered day three this morning.

A number of them are up for competition with juniors Tanatswa Chandiwana, Tori Dawe and Mikayla Makwabarara competing in the women 100m freestyle.

While Tawanda Chisungo, Ryan Franceys, Tichatonga Makaya, Paul Mwipikeni, Benjamin Rorke and Cory Werrett are participating in the men’s section.

Jayden De Swart and Liam O’Hara are up for competition in the 200m breaststroke. De Swart is also competing in the 400m individual medley.

Zimbabwe picked their second medal on Thursday when Mkhuseli Mahobele came first in the women 200m butterfly in 2minutes 31.72 seconds.

In other results Liam O’Hara finished eighth in the final of the 200m individual medley with a time of 2minutes 14.56 seconds.

Donata Katai won the B final women 50m backstroke in 29.88 seconds.