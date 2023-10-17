Zim swimmers for World Aquatics World Cup

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Swimming have confirmed they will be taking part at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup this weekend in Hungary.

The trio of Paige Van Der Westhuzien, Benjamin Rorke and Liam O’Hara are scheduled to represent the country at the meet that is running from Friday to Sunday.

Van Der Westhuzien will compete in 50m, 100m and 200 freestyle in the women’s category.

Rorke will be up for 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, and 50m backstroke in the men’s category. O’Hara is up for 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke, and 200m individual medley.