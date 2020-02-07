Zim, Sweden sign audit MOU

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Sweden will continue providing technical assistance to Zimbabwe in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Auditor-General’s (AG) Office and the Swedish National Audit Office (SNAO) on Wednesday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Harare AG Mrs Mildred Chiri said the cordial relations between the two offices date back to the early 1990s.

“The cooperation project is on course and has met objectives set at its inception to a larger extent. The cooperation has enabled my office to achieve some of its goals at a rate that we could not have moved, had we done these interventions on our own, mainly due to a number of factors.

“The Swedish National Audit Office has assisted my office in the areas of management and leadership, value for money performance auditing and had started to focus on communication when the previous MOU expired.

“The area of communication will get more attention during this next phase,” she said.

Swedish Auditor-General Mrs Helena Limberg said her country enjoyed cordial relations with Zimbabwe.

“We had a fruitful meeting with the Auditor-General of Zimbabwe today and the reason why we agreed to extending this MoU is because we have seen progress and commitment.

“Although there are challenges facing the office, I am confident and impressed with the commitment,” she said.