Zim, Sweden deepen ties

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa welcomes Swedish Ambassador Ms Asa Pehrson during a courtesy call at her offices in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Memory Mangombe

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Sweden yesterday exchanged notes on several matters that include social cooperation, climate change, gender equality and gender-based violence.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa hosted Sweden’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Asa Pehrson at her offices and said the discussions were fruitful.

“There has been a lot of work that has been done by the Swedish in this country,” she said.

“We also have Swedish companies who are in our country.

“So in terms of the investment, the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has created an environment for these companies to do well in business,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said they also talked about how investment was important since it created employment for the people of Zimbabwe.

She said they discussed about projects and programmes the Ambassador has been pushing in the country, especially when it comes to women empowerment issues, health, and sexual and health reproductive issues.

“These are issues that are very close to my heart,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“We are very grateful they have also been working hard on anti-GBV the issue which we are working on as a Government to make sure that we put our shoulders on the wheel to deal with issues of early child marriages.

“We feel as Zimbabweans, a 10, 14-year-old anybody below 18 shouldn’t be a mother and I think the issues have to be seriously looked at. I am happy to say the Ambassador has also been working very hard on those issues.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said she was impressed by the work Ambassador Pehrson has done with the First Lady of the country, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, especially when it comes to climate change issues.

“These are issues which promote the lives of our people, and Sweden, as she rightfully said has been always there to support Zimbabwe whether it is on the international forum or here,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa affirmed the position of the Government ahead of the harmonised elections that there will be no violence.

“We will continue to work with everybody, all stakeholders, with all Zimbabweans to know that elections are an opportunity which came to Zimbabwe,” she said. “We fought hard for this, people in this country didn’t get it on a platter.

“A liberation war was fought for Zimbabweans to be able to choose whom they want to lead them. A lot of Zimbabweans died, with some of them not even buried.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the culture of violence was foreign, as Zimbabweans had always been known for being peaceful.

“We re-affirmed that position of Government and all stakeholders and institutions,” she said.

“We have also done a lot to make sure there is universal access to information to all our people.

“We discussed the community radio stations to which we have given licenses and they are operational. The advantage of those community radio stations, is the fact that they can actually reach a wider community.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will be working with community radios to make sure that information got to each and everyone.

Ambassador Pehrson said the conversation also covered issues of the environment and climate change.

She said they spoke about gender equality and gender-based violence, which is a priority that is mainstreamed in her country’s cooperation with Zimbabwe.