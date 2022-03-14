Zim supports resolution to end plastic pollution

Plastic pollution is one of the greatest man-made threats to Zimbabwe’s environment

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Zimbabwe says it fully supports the adoption of the resolution to end plastic pollution with an international legally binding instrument.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu told delegates at the just-ended fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya that the country welcomed this landmark and significant decision to protect the environment.

“Zimbabwe supports the resolution considering the principle of common but differentiated responsibility which gives room to the consideration of national circumstances in implementation of international treaties,” he said in a report.

“Zimbabwe should enhance its efforts of promoting measures to reduce plastic pollution including engagement of relevant stakeholders such as industry and consumers, to pave the way for alternative packaging.”

The resolution was adopted by the 5th Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 5.2), unanimously by all member states with resounding acclamation and standing ovations.

Member states recognised that urgent further international action is needed by developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

In addition to this, UNEA said it would establish a science policy panel that would contribute further to the sound management of chemicals and waste and to prevent pollution as well as to continue and strengthen support for the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management.

“Zimbabwe should be part of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Panel (INC) for the development of the international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution and ensure that its national circumstances are catered for,” Minister Ndhlovu said.

Plastic pollution is one of the greatest man-made threats to the planet today.

Plastic waste is a blight on the environment and the world’s oceans taking a heavy toll on marine life.

Zimbabwe has taken steps to ensure waste along the plastic lifecycle is being addressed.

It now has a vibrant plastic industry which contributes to improved livelihoods and recycling of plastic waste.

The country has also made significant progress in the management of single use plastic over the years by imposing a ban on thin plastic with a diameter of less than 30cm.

It widened the ban to include polystyrene (kaylites) through statutory instruments 98 0f 2011 and 84 of 2012, respectively.

Currently the country is lobbying for the shift towards alternative packaging and promoting the 3Rs – reducing, reusing and recycling.

Statistics from UNEP indicate that plastic production has increased from two million tonnes in 1950 to 348 million tonnes in 2017, making it to become a formidable industry estimated at US$522.6 billion.

An estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic waste find its way into the lakes, rivers and seas annually, threatening the survival of marine species, food security and livelihoods of coastal communities, according to UNEP.

This plastic is ingested by marine animals and reports abound of microplastics being eaten by fish and other creatures which in turn are eaten by humans, posing a health risk to them as well.

Zimbabwe and most other developing countries want additional finance for technology transfer necessary to implement the treaty and support developing countries.

UNEP says in 2020, total plastic production in Africa reached more than 400 million tonnes.

African countries have, over the years, demonstrated their commitment to fight plastic pollution through the imposition of a ban on single plastic use.

At least 37 countries on the continent now have some type of legislation to deal with the problem.