Zim successfully hosts third Africa Junior Development Camp

11 Apr, 2022
Pamela Fulton

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe national coach Pamela Fulton says it has been a priviledge hosting the third Africa Junior Development Camp in the country.

The six-day camp held in Harare soon after the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup, featured 20 athletes and coaches from Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Fulton, a Level Two International Triathlon coach and South Africa’s Riana Robertson were the head coaches at the camp.

Posting on Facebook, Fulton paid tribute to the participants and facilitators for their contributions.

“Such a priviledge once again for Zimbabwe to host their third Africa Junior Development Camp, Harare.

“This year a total of 20 athletes and coaches attended from four federations, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“Our fantastic facilitators did an excellent job, inspiring and educating Africa’s future Olympians.

“Well done to all athletes and coaches for being selected to attend the camp, and for fully embracing all sessions creating some fun with the team challenges,” Fulton said.

The camp included a variety of sessions from swim, bike, run, educational sessions, presentation on facing the media and the latest triathlon rules.

