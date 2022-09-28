Zim strikes gold in US

President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda (left) on arrival from New York at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Fungi Kwaramba

Political Editor

President Mnangagwa returned home triumphantly from the United States (US) yesterday where he received the backing of dozens of African countries for the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions imposed by Washington and other Western nations, while a group of investment fund managers is lining up multi-billion dollar projects for Zimbabwe.

The group of billionaires and fund managers from the US is expected mid-next month after being charmed by President Mnangagwa who outlined abundant opportunities in the country during an oversubscribed business indaba in the heartland of New York, the world trade and commercial hub.

The President, who was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers and service chiefs, said the support from other African states was heartening.

“This time around we had several heads of State from Africa, and in their statements to the United Nations General Assembly, they implored the United Nations to persuade America and Britain to lift sanctions. I think we had about 11 Heads of State who spoke about sanctions that were unjust and illegal and must be removed. So for the first time we had several Heads of State including the chairman of African Union, President Macky Sall of Senegal, and most of the presidents from Sadc made the statements and others from other regions, we are very happy with that,” President Mnangagwa said.

During the UN General Assembly, African countries, notably South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, and continental bodies, Sadc and the AU, spoke strongly against the illegal sanctions that were imposed by the US and her allies at the turn of the millennium to punish Zimbabwe for daring to give land back to its rightful owners.

Apart from the politics, the President’s itinerary also included high-level business meetings with elite investors who now appreciate the true story of Zimbabwe, away from the exaggerations of Western capitals and their local puppets.

The President said billionaire investors and fund managers from the US were eyeing the country’s mining, agriculture, and ICT sectors and will arrive in the country on October 11.

“The group of investors, they were really big boys in the American economy, most of them are very anxious to come to Zimbabwe and invest. They run various funds and the biggest fund was a Mr Davies who runs a US$222 billion fund at his disposal which he wants to come to Zimbabwe with and invest. They were able to analyse the opportunities that are available here in Zimbabwe. I am so happy that a group of them may be coming on the 11th of next month to come and look at the opportunities available in the country both in agriculture, mining and some in ICT.

“We are very happy that there is huge interest in Zimbabwe by the American business community”.

CBZ chairman Mr Marc Holtzman, who facilitated the meeting between

President Mnangagwa, CEOs, company presidents and fund managers, said in his engagements there was a global appetite to do business with Zimbabwe.

“We have several highly important United States based investment fund managers coming to dinner with His Excellency. People in the room will represent billions in investment capital.

“There are people who are really inspired by President Mnangagwa and his Vision to transform Zimbabwe, his openness, opportunities in agriculture, and natural resources. It’s a wonderful occasion,” said Mr Holtzman.

Representatives of the multi-million dollar Mabetex Group, who also met President Mnangagwa, said the President’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” policy has piqued their interest and they will soon set up shop in Zimbabwe, to build conference centres, tourism facilities and houses.

In his address at UNGA 77 , President Mnangagwa called for the reform of global financial institutions that have fallen short in addressing challenges faced by developing countries such as climate change, Covid-19 and conflicts.

The President also outlined measures that have been implemented by Zimbabwe, such as massive infrastructure development projects which include dams, energy plants and roads that have broadened the national economic asset base as well as production and productivity enablers, while enhancing regional connectivity and integration.