Zim starlet undergoing trials at Blackburn Rovers

LANCASHIRE. — Highly rated Zimbabwe youth international Luther Munakandafa is undergoing trials at English Championship football club Blackburn Rovers.

The promising forward, who is currently attached at English fifth side Notts County, played for Rovers Under18s against Burnley on Wednesday. He was subbed off towards the end of the second half.

Munakandafa could not prevent them from losing 2-1 to their rivals. Rovers led 1-0 at half-time but the Clarets turned the game around in the second half.

Prior to moving to his current club Notts County, Munakandafa had been playing for non-league side Melton Town recently on loan to get some experience under his belt.

The teenager had an academy spell at Nottingham Forest when he was younger and also had a trial at Championship side Barnsley earlier this season.

He linked up with Barnsley in January and scored for their U18s side against his former club Forest in the 3-1 win, with midfielder Joe Ackroyd, who is currently out on loan in the Czech Republic with MFK Vyškov, scoring the other two that day.

Munakandafa has also represented Zimbabwe at youth levels so far in his career and has also played for English Colleges FA.

The young forward was part of the Young Warriors Under-17 team that featured at the Cosafa tournament in 2020.

Blackburn Rovers have been watching him and have a decision to make on whether they want to lure him to Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently targeting promotion to the English Premier League but have escaped the play-offs after their poor run.

They are currently seventh in the league table and are two points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United with five games remaining. — lancashire Telegraph.